Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.11.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $12,320,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 418.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 152,575 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 359,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

