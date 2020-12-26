Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

