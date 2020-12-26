Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Up 36.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 36.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 47,965,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,703% from the average daily volume of 2,660,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.