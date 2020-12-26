Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4,630.20 and last traded at C$4,640.00. 19,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 109,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,660.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -154,666.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4,051.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 23.55.

Columbus Gold Company Profile (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

