Comparing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Gridsum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $88.86, suggesting a potential downside of 19.46%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Gridsum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Gridsum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 13.96 $33.71 million $0.99 111.43 Gridsum $46.91 million 1.23 -$77.27 million N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29% Gridsum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Gridsum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Gridsum on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a viewership analysis tool for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; Media Dissector, a content media monitoring and analytics tool; Information Dissector, an analytical system; and Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool for legal research; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Intelligent Voice Recognition and Transcription System; Faxin Wei Su, a litigation service; Gridsum Visualization Platform; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops media analytics and information discovery solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

