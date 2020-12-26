Comparing The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The LGL Group and Neonode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.64 $7.02 million N/A N/A Neonode $6.65 million 12.26 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Volatility & Risk

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The LGL Group and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 1 1 0 2.50

Neonode has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 6.24% 6.86% 6.18% Neonode -128.56% -129.95% -75.29%

Summary

The LGL Group beats Neonode on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

