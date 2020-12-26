Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,912 shares of company stock worth $1,059,656 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

