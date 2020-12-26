ContentBox Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $3.92 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009450 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00366277 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

