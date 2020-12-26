Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Truist raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $706,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,576. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

