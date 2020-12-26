Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $364.58 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average is $347.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,872. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

