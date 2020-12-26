COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Hits $708.62 on Exchanges

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and $4.51 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $708.62 or 0.02858358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00658596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00160592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00351968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00058978 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

