Covesting (COV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $83,167.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $83,167.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00041691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00287056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.