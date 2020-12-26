Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK) Shares Up 1.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 722,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 585,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

