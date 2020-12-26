Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $57.00. Creightons Plc (CRL.L) shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 137,262 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.95. The stock has a market cap of £37.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Creightons Plc (CRL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

