Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

