CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Cut to Hold at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

