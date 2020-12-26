Critical Contrast: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPS Commerce and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75 Momo 0 7 5 0 2.42

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $88.86, indicating a potential downside of 19.46%. Momo has a consensus target price of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 90.24%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Momo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 13.96 $33.71 million $0.99 111.43 Momo $2.44 billion 1.12 $426.74 million $1.94 6.81

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29% Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04%

Summary

Momo beats SPS Commerce on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

