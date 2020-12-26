Critical Review: Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) versus Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Locations and Republic Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Services 0 4 8 0 2.67

Republic Services has a consensus price target of $96.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and Republic Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 110.30 $2.94 million N/A N/A Republic Services $10.30 billion 2.96 $1.07 billion $3.34 28.63

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -2,555.95% Republic Services 10.35% 13.41% 4.80%

Summary

Republic Services beats Digital Locations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste and recycling collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through 340 collection operations, 212 transfer stations, 189 active landfills, 79 recycling processing centers, and 15 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 130 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

