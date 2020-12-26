CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.35.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $221.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,431 shares of company stock worth $148,985,652. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 362,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $1,953,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,558.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

