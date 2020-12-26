CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoLife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.45. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CryoLife by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.