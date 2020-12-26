Cryptaur (CPT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,038.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,038.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

