CSFB Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CSFB in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNW. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.27.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

