CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

