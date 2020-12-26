CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,348,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,443,000 after purchasing an additional 421,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,924,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,835 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

