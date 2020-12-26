Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zynex worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ZYXI stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.91 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

