Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GMS worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GMS by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GMS by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

