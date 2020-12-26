CyberVein (CVT) Hits Market Cap of $127.57 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. CyberVein has a market cap of $127.57 million and $8.58 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

