Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.49. 78,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 283,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.