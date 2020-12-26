Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.49. 78,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 283,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit