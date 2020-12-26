Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 615,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 387,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

