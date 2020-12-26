DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NBHC stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 153,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

