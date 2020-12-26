DAEX (DAX) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,832.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00286284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

