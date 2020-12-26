Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.56. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

