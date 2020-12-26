DATA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, DATA has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $1.01 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00043744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00306407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

