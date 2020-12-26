Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.10. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

