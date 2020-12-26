Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Tops $354,818.91

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $354,818.91 and approximately $4,980.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00288780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014986 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

