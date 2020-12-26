Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.68% of Delta Apparel worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

DLA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

