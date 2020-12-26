Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.00. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

