Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.74 and traded as high as $14.82. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 6,303,089 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.88 ($23.39).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.87

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Comments


