Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $798,866.46 and $103.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00626055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

