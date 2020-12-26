Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,883. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

