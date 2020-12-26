Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 126,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,848. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
