Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 126,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,848. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

