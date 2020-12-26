Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report sales of $158.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.26 million and the highest is $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $629.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $641.40 million to $652.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,905. The firm has a market cap of $626.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 9.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ducommun by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

