Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Main First Bank raised Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

DUFRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,569. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

