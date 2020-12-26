Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

