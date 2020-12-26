e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $393,471.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,180.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,126 shares of company stock worth $5,348,144. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

