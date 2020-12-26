EagleX (EGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,858.51

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $8,858.51 and $264.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00126551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00618557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00089311 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.