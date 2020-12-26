Earthstone Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.84. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.