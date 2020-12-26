eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $155,340.83

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $155,340.83 and approximately $31.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00489454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

