ECC Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ECC has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,362.38 or 0.99926563 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000527 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

