Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 30.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 89.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

